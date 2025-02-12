How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich: Live stream and TV details for Champions League play-off

Watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich on Wednesday 12 February for the first of two clashes between the pair of European titans in the play-off round of the new Champions League format.

Scottish champions Celtic will be hoping to cause an upset against Vincent Kompany's side as they look to take a positive result to the Allianz Arena. Bayern currently lead the way in the Bundesliga by eight points and will hope to continue to flex their European might too at Celtic Park.

It's got all the hallmarks of a classic Champions League night under the floodlights — keep scrolling for our one-stop guide on how to watch a Celtic vs Bayern live stream wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Celtic vs Bayern Munich Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

• Celtic vs Bayern Munich Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Celtic vs Bayern Munich Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow

• Celtic vs Bayern Munich TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) |

Watch Celtic v Bayern Munich for FREE in Ireland

Celtic have a strong following in Ireland, and those fans can watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich for free on Wednesday, with RTÉ showing the game on TV and online.

RTÉ is the free-to-air public broadcaster for Ireland and has the rights to one Champions League game in each round of fixtures. Celtic vs Bayern Munich on February 12 will be broadcast live on TV on RTÉ 2 and online either via the RTÉ Player streaming platform (free, registration required) or simply via the web-page browser player (free, no registration required).

Not in Ireland right now? RTÉ's online players are geo-restricted but you can still access them while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Celtic vs Bayern Munich, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Celtic v Bayern Munich live TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT for half an hour of build-up. To watch Celtic v Bayern online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform that houses TNT Sports' output, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich elsewhere in the world

Watch Celtic v Bayern Munich the US

Fans in the US can watch a Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League soccer are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on February 12.

Can I watch Celtic v Bayern Munich in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich on Stan Sport, which has the rights to Champions League football down under.

You'll need the Stan Sport package ($15 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12 a month), so a total of $27 a month.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday, February 13.

Can I watch Celtic v Bayern Munich in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich in New Zealand, courtesy of DAZN New Zealand.

Subscriptions start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game is scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday February 13.

Can I watch Celtic v Bayern Munich in Canada?

In Canada, there will be a Celtic v Bayern Munich live stream on DAZN. Subscriptions cost $34.99 a month.

