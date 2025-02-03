Watch Chelsea vs West Ham: Live stream, TV, kick-off time for Monday Night Football fixture

Chelsea vs West Ham has been selected for TV coverage in the Premier League on Monday, with Sky Sports to bring the action from Stamford Bridge in the UK along with a host of broadcasters globally. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how you can Chelsea vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Chelsea vs West Ham key information • Date: Monday, 03 February 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London. • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Fubo | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea still have hopes of a positive first season under Enzo Maresca and victory over West Ham could go a long way to helping that very cause.

The Blues are into the next round of the UEFA Conference League and still could finish in the top four in the Premier League too if things go their way.

Cole Palmer has dropped his levels ever so slightly in recent weeks but talk of new faces arriving at Stamford Bridge has once again heightened what could be achieved between now and the end of the campaign.

As for West Ham, Graham Potter has struggled to get the ball rolling since his appointment and now faces an unlikely reunion with his former employers. Potter spent less than seven months in charge at Chelsea before he was sacked and could rain on the Blues parade with victory on Monday.

Read on for all the details on Chelsea vs West Ham live streams and TV broadcasts.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs West Ham on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6:30pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham in the US

In the US, fans can watch Chelsea vs West Ham on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service – there's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network.

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV costs $50.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you do get a free trial.

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs West Ham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Chelsea vs West Ham in Canada? Chelsea vs West Ham is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Chelsea vs West Ham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs West Ham on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Chelsea vs West Ham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Chelsea vs West Ham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Chelsea vs West Ham in Africa? You can watch Chelsea vs West Ham on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.