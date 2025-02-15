Watch Leicester vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for early Premier League game

Watch Arsenal as they welcome relegation-threatened Leicester City in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League, with all the details here on how to watch Leicester vs Arsenal wherever you are in the world.

Leicester vs Arsenal key information • Date: Saturday, 15 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer • TV channels: TNT Sports (UK) | USA Network (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal are still in second place in the Premier League table and seven points behind leaders Liverpool, but it's been a difficult period for manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners were comfortably beaten by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final and had to look in on last weekend's FA Cup fourth round from the outside.

A warm-weather training retreat in Dubai was marred by an injury sustained by Kai Havertz, who is likely to miss the rest of the season to leave Arsenal with extremely limited attacking options.

On Saturday, they visit a Leicester City side on a run of just three wins in all competitions since the start of December and the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as manager. They were controversially knocked out of the FA Cup against Manchester United in the fourth round.

Read on for all the information on Arsenal vs Leicester live streams, TV channels, and how to tune in while abroad.

What channel is Leicester vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Leicester vs Arsenal on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11am.

It'll be available on television, or via the Discovery+ streaming platform online.

You can get TNT Sports on linear TV through traditional pay-TV packages (prices vary by provider), while direct Discovery+ subscriptions with TNT Sports cost £30.99 a month.

Watch Leicester vs Arsenal in the US

In the US, fans can watch Leicester vs Arsenal on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service (there's no streaming platform for USA Network).

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV starts from $45.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you get a seven-day free trial, so new customers could technically watch Leicester vs Arsenal for free.

Watch Leicester vs Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leicester vs Arsenal kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Leicester vs Arsenal streams globally

Can I watch Leicester vs Arsenal in Canada? Leicester vs Arsenal is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Leicester vs Arsenal in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Leicester vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Leicester vs Arsenal in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Leicester vs Arsenal on Sky Sport Premier League and Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Leicester vs Arsenal in Africa? You can watch Leicester vs Arsenal on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

