Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United: live streams, TV channel, kick-off time

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United today for the pick of the games in this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures, with plenty of live streams, TV channels, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Manchester United key information • Date: January 5, 2025 • Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30pm ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League, going into this weekend six points clear with a game in hand. The post Jurgen Klopp slump has not materialised and new manager Arne Slot has enjoyed a dream start to life at Anfield. There are question marks surrounding the futures of star men Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk, but on the pitch the trio have all been sensational.

The same cannot be said of Manchester United, who are in a wretched way. The sacking of Erik Ten Hag and the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim appeared to produce an initial spike in form but they've lost their last four games on the spin. Things are so bad that Amorim has even spoken about the threat of relegation – unthinkable for a club of this stature.

Regardless of form, a meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United is always an occasion to be savoured, with an electric atmosphere a certainty in the latest clash between these fierce and historic rivals from the North West of England.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Man United in the UK

In the UK, Liverpool vs Man United will be broadcast on Sky Sports, on the Main Event channel.

You can get Sky Sports on various pay-TV packages. Going direct with Sky will cost £20 per month in a special winter discount, but that is on a full Sky TV satellite contract at a minimum term of two years. Sky is also now offering a simpler streaming option with its Sky Stream Puck device, which will cost £35 a month on a minimum two-year contract, although you do get Netflix included.

The way to stream Sky Sports with less of a commitment is through Now TV, which costs £14.99 for a day pass and currently £26 a month for a month's worth.

If you're a Sky Sports or Now TV subscriber and you're not currently in the UK, you can still watch Liverpool vs Manchester United by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the US

Liverpool vs Manchester United has the honour of being shown live on the NBC TV channel in the US. Not many games manage this, but such is the magnitude of the fixture, it's getting big billing.

NBC comes on cable TV packages. No cable? No problem. There are a range of cord-cutting streaming platforms that can give you all the channels, such as Sling and Fubo.

With Sling, you need the Sling Blue package, which costs between $46 and $51 a month depending on your region. Fubo comes in pricier at $79.99 a month, but you do get more channels.

Alternatively, there is a simpler and cheaper option: Peacock.

In the US, you can watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on Peacock, the streaming platform of broadcasting giant NBC. Premier League soccer in the US is usually split between Peacock and USA Network, and Peacock has multiple fixtures each match week. Registration is easy and a subscription costs just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year. If you're currently travelling outside of the US, you can still access your Peacock subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United from anywhere

You can watch Liverpool vs Manchester united all over the world, with the Premier League product attracting a huge array of global broadcasters. We've outlined the UK and US options above but you can also watch in more than 100 countries. For more detail, check out our handy guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

But what if you're away from home, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

