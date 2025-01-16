Watch Manchester United vs Southampton: Live streams, TV channels, preview, team news

Watch Manchester United vs Southampton today, as the Red Devils attempt to end their winless streak against the side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Man United vs Southampton live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Manchester United vs Southampton Date: Thursday, 16 January, 2025

• Manchester United vs Southampton Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Manchester United vs Southampton Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

• Manchester United vs Southampton TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

How to watch Man United vs Southampton in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man United vs Southampton on TV on TNT Sports or online on Discovery+.

In this mid-week round of Premier League fixtures, every game is being shown live by TNT Sports, with Man United vs Southampton on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm GMT - one hour ahead of kick-off.

To watch Man United vs Southampton online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform for TNT Sports content. You'll need a Premium subscription, which costs £30.99 a month.

► How to watch every Premier League game this midweek on TNT Sports and Discovery+: TV and live streaming explainer

Watch Manchester United vs Southampton in the US

Fans in the US can watch Man United vs Southampton on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel that's part of the NBC stable.

There's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so to watch Manchester United vs Southampton online, you'll need a cord-cutting service, which effectively gives you cable TV but in a streaming package.

There are numerous providers these days, but Sling TV and Fubo are two of the best options.

USA Network comes on Sling's Blue package, which is normally $50.99 a month but is discounted to $25.50 for your first month. Fubo, meanwhile, is pricier still at $79.99 a month but you do have the option of a free trial.

How to watch Man United vs Southampton from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Man United vs Southampton streams globally

Can I watch Man United vs Southampton in Canada? Canadians can watch Man United vs Southampton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Man United vs Southampton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Man United vs Southampton on Optus Sport, which shows all Premier League games live. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Man United vs Southampton live in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Man United vs Southampton on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Preview

Are Manchester United on the verge of turning things around? Exiting the Carabao Cup and then losing three straight games in the Premier League signalled a new low for the club, with manager Ruben Amorim, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag in November, even mentioning the 'relegation' word.

See also ► Manchester United report: Alejandro Garnacho agrees Napoli move

However, a spirited draw against league leaders Liverpool last time out was followed by victory over Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup last weekend. For a team looking to build on those positive shoots, opportunities don't come better than a visit from the league's bottom side, who have been way off the pace this season.

Southampton have collected just six points from 20 games, conceding 44 goals and scoring 12. They have looked incredibly shaky at the back and while they eased past Swansea in the FA Cup last weekend, they'll still have harrowing flashbacks to their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Brentford last time out in the Premier League - it was embarrassing at times.

A win would lift Manchester United into 12th in the Premier League, creating some momentum, even if finishing in the European spots seems unrealistic at this point.

For Southampton, all signs point to relegation, and possibly one of the worst points tallies in history. A win against United would be huge, but the fact they would need three more just to clamber out of the relegation zone (without any other teams picking up points) underlines the hole they've dug for themselves.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Team news

Manchester United will be without Diogo Dalot, who will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off against Arsenal in the FA Cup. Manager Ruben Amorim expressed a degree of doubt over the fitness of defenders Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, but was hopeful both will be able to start against Southampton.

► Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford could be stopped from leaving - by BREXIT

As for longer-term injuries, Luke Shake Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof remain sidelined. There was no word from Amorim over whether Marcus Rashford, who has been left out in recent weeks as transfer rumours swirl, will be part of the squad.

As for Southampton, they have largely a full squad of fit players to choose from. Midfielder Flynn Downes is set to return to the side after leaving the field on Boxing Day with a thigh injury.