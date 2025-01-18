How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton online: Live streams and TV details for Premier League game

Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest are third in the Premier League

Nottingham Forest sit pretty in third place in the Premier League table and face Southampton on Sunday with the Saints' dismal season showing no sign of easing. Here's how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton key information • Date: Sunday, 19 January, 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET • Venue: City Ground, Nottingham • TV channels: Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Southampton couldn't have asked for a much tougher Premier League assignment after Thursday's gut-wrenching defeat against Manchester United. The Saints have won just six points from their 21 games this season, winning only once, and a trip to the City Ground isn't going to make life any easier for manager Ivan Juric.

Nottingham Forest are third having impressed against leaders Liverpool in midweek after winning six Premier League matches on the bounce. They're six points off the top and just two behind Arsenal in second.

Forest won the reverse fixture at St Mary's in August, beating Southampton 1-0 thanks to a goal from England international Morgan Gibbs-White.

Is Forest vs Southampton on TV in the UK?

There is no UK TV coverage or live stream for Nottingham Forest vs Southampton.

Despite the fixture taking place on a Sunday, it is subject to the so-called 'blackout' that applies to Saturday 3pm fixtures. The reason it's not being played on Saturday is that Southampton played on Thursday night against Manchester United, so this fixture has been moved to Sunday to allow them time to recover.

Those from a country that has coverage who currently find themselves in the UK would have to use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access their streams.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton in the US

In the US, you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton on Peacock, the streaming platform of broadcasting giant NBC.

Premier League soccer in the US is split between Peacock and USA Network, and Peacock has multiple fixtures each week. Registration is simple and a subscription costs just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year.

If you're currently travelling outside of the US, you can still access your Peacock subscription by using a VPN - more on that below.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Nottingham Forest vs Southampton kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton in Canada? Nottingham Forest vs Southampton is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton on Sky Sport 5 and Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton in Africa? You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

► 'Nottingham Forest won't qualify for Champions League - Manchester City will come back': Ex-Premier League star makes strong prediction for final table