Who are the Premier League managers for 2021/22?
History suggests that several of these names won’t survive the season
Professional football is a ruthless business and management is perhaps the most volatile part of it.
For all the talk of philosophies and long-term plans, managers are rarely in any job long enough to deliver what they promise.
Implementing an ambitious new style of play, promoting youngsters from the academy and building for the future are all noble aims, but results matter more than anything else.
A bad run can see even the most established and highly rated managers come under scrutiny, let alone those with a less impressive track record.
Patience, from both owners and supporters, can quickly wear thin and, unfairly or not, managers soon outstay their welcome.
Last season was unusually quiet in that season, with just four managers losing their jobs – West Bromwich Albion’s Slaven Bilic, Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder and Tottenham Hotspur’s Jose Mourinho.
The year before there were seven sackings and a struggling Watford were responsible for three of them.
Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores and Nigel Pearson all lost their jobs to no avail, with the Hornets still suffering relegation.
This time, four clubs will start the season with a new manager – Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, Rafael Benitez at Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs and Bruno Lage at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
After winning promotion, Brentford’s Thomas Franke and Watford’s Xisco Munez will take charge of their games in the top flight of English football.
Here are the 20 Premier League managers for the upcoming season:
Arsenal – Mikel Arteta
Aston Villa – Dean Smith
Brentford – Thomas Frank
Brighton and Hove Albion – Graham Potter
Burnley – Sean Dyche
Chelsea – Thomas Tuchel
Crystal Palace – Patrick Vieira
Everton – Rafael Benitez
Leeds United – Marcelo Bielsa
Leicester City – Brendan Rodgers
Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp
Manchester City – Pep Guardiola
Manchester United – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Newcastle United – Steve Bruce
Norwich City – Daniel Farke
Southampton – Ralph Hasenhuttl
Tottenham Hotspur – Nuno Espirito Santo
Watford – Xisco Munez
West Ham United – David Moyes
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Bruno Lage
