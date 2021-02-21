Aston Villa v Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Aston Villa v Leicester City live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 21 February, 2pm GMT

Leicester will be looking to further cement their position in the top four when they face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side came from behind to beat Liverpool last weekend and are 7/5 favourites to bag three points at Villa Park. That was an excellent result for Leicester and one which gives them a four-point cushion in the race for the Champions League spots, although no one at the King Power Stadium will be getting carried away after the Foxes’ collapse from an even stronger position in 2019/20. Leicester will draw confidence from their away record ahead of this match: only Manchester United have taken more points on the road since the start of the campaign.

Aston Villa are also having an excellent season and are 15/8 for a home win. Dean Smith’s side sit eighth in the table going into the weekend, with just six points separating them from the top four. Villa have also played a game fewer than many of the teams around them, and European football looks like a realistic objective. That would be a fine achievement given Smith’s men only just avoided relegation last time out. The draw is 13/5 with Grosvenor.

Matty Cash is nursing a hamstring strain and will not be available again until next month. Kortney Hause is a few weeks away from returning from a foot injury, and Wesley Moraes is a long-term absentee.

Smith has selected a settled side for much of the season and there will not be many changes here, with Ahmed Elmohamady in line to deputise for Cash at right-back.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Ayoze Perez, who has joined Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana on the treatment table. Timothy Castagne should be available after returning to training this week, with Luke Thomas likely to drop out if the former Atalanta man is indeed passed fit.

Wes Morgan is still struggling with a back injury, while James Justin has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch an Aston Villa v Leicester City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

FourFourTwo's brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more.

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

