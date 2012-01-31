Aubameyang strikes again as Gabon top group

Both teams had already qualified and Tunisia made eight changes to their starting line-up but that did not prevent them producing a niggly encounter which included a pushing match between several players at the end.

Gabon took one of few chances in the 62nd minute with a quick exchange of passes which sliced through the Tunisian midfield.

The break ended with Daniel Cousin finding Aubameyang and the 22-year-old Saint-Etienne player scored with a low shot from the edge of the area with Tunisia goalkeeper Rami Jeridi unsighted.

Three-goal Aubameyang has been the inspiration behind Gabon's surprise run into the last eight, achieved with a dramatic 3-2 win over Morocco in their previous match.

Gabon topped the group with a maximum nine points while Tunisia finished with six.