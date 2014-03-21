Bayern to face Man United in Champions League

In a repeat of the 1999 final – when United scored twice in stoppage time to win 2-1 at Camp Nou – Bayern will be hoping to progress as the German champions bid to become the first team to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in an all-Spanish clash, Real Madrid have been pitted with last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will play Chelsea.

The first legs will take place on April 1-2, with the return games one week later.