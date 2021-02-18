Benfica v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Benfica v Arsenal live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 18 February, 8.00pm GMT

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico hosts one of the Europa League’s showcase last 32 clashes on Thursday as Benfica face Arsenal.

The game, which was moved to the Italian capital due to coronavirus restrictions, is a clash between two sides that have reached five finals between them in the competition.

Neither club has won it yet, but both will fancy their chances of making a run deep into this season’s competition.

Arsenal won every game in the group stage to finish ahead of Molde, Rapid Vienna and Dundalk, while Benfica cane second to Rangers in Group D.

The Portuguese side were unbeaten in the group stage but were held to two draws against the Scottish side and ended with three wins and three draws to finish comfortably ahead of Standard Liege and Lech Poznan.

There has only been one previous meeting between the sides in the knockout stages of a UEFA competition, when Sven Goran Eriksson’s Benfica beat George Graham’s Arsenal in extra time in the second round of the 1991/92 European Cup.

Both sides have been disappointing domestically this season. Benfica currently sit fourth in the Primeira Liga standings, 10 points behind city rivals Sporting CP on top, and they’ve won one of their last six league games.

Arsenal bounced back from back-to-back Premier League defeats to beat Leeds United 4-2 on Sunday, but they remain down in 10th place.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

