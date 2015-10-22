BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City face UEFA investigation for Champions League anthem protest

Manchester City are to be investigated by UEFA over allegations that fans disrupted the Champions League anthem prior to Wednesday's 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Sections of City fans often boo the anthem by way of protesting against Financial Fair Play rules put in place by UEFA in recent seasons, and European football's governing body has decided to look into this latest incident.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case for the alleged "disruption of [the] competition anthem" on November 19.