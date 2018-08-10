BREAKING NEWS: Rebic signs new Frankfurt contract
After being linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Ante Rebic has signed a new Eintracht Frankurt contract.
Ante Rebic has put an end to speculation regarding his future at Eintracht Frankfurt by signing a new four-year contract with the Bundesliga club.
The Croatia winger had been linked with both Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.