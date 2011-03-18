Champions & Europa League draws - LIVE!

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE



QUARTER-FINALS

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Manchester United

Barcelona v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Schalke 04

SEMI-FINALS

Inter Milan/Schalke 04 v Chelsea/Manchester United

Real Madrid/Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona/Shakhtar Donetsk

The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 5 and 6 with the second legs scheduled for April 12 and 13.

The semi-final first legs will be played on April 26 and 27 with the second legs scheduled for May 3 and 4.



EUROPA LEAGUE

QUARTER-FINALS

FC Porto v Spartak Moscow

Benfica v PSV Eindhoven

Villarreal v FC Twente

Braga v Dynamo Kiev

SEMI-FINALS

Braga/Dynamo Kiev v Benfica/PSV Eindhoven

FC Porto/Spartak Moscow v Villarreal/FC Twente

The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 7 with the second legs scheduled for April 14.

The semi-final first legs will be played on April 28 with the second legs scheduled for May 5.