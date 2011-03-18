Champions & Europa League draws - LIVE!
By Gregg Davies
Champions League & Europa League Draw Live with FourFourTwo
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
QUARTER-FINALS
Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Manchester United
Barcelona v Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan v Schalke 04
SEMI-FINALS
Inter Milan/Schalke 04 v Chelsea/Manchester United
Real Madrid/Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona/Shakhtar Donetsk
The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 5 and 6 with the second legs scheduled for April 12 and 13.
The semi-final first legs will be played on April 26 and 27 with the second legs scheduled for May 3 and 4.
EUROPA LEAGUE
QUARTER-FINALS
FC Porto v Spartak Moscow
Benfica v PSV Eindhoven
Villarreal v FC Twente
Braga v Dynamo Kiev
SEMI-FINALS
Braga/Dynamo Kiev v Benfica/PSV Eindhoven
FC Porto/Spartak Moscow v Villarreal/FC Twente
The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 7 with the second legs scheduled for April 14.
The semi-final first legs will be played on April 28 with the second legs scheduled for May 5.
