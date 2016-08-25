Champions League draw in full
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will return to Barcelona following Thursday's Champions League group stage draw.
The draw for the Champions League group stage is as follows:
Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Basel, Ludogorets
Group B: Benfica, Napoli, Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas
Group C: Barcelona, Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach, Celtic
Group D: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, PSV, Rostov
Group E: CSKA Moscow, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Monaco
Group F: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting CP, Legia Warsaw
Group G: Leicester City, Porto, Club Brugge, FC Copenhagen
Group H: Juventus, Sevilla, Lyon, Dinamo Zagreb
The first matchday is the 13/14 September with the final games in the four-team groups taking place on 6/7 December.
