Champions League draw in full

The draw for the Champions League group stage is as follows:

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Basel, Ludogorets

Group B: Benfica, Napoli, Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas

Group C: Barcelona, Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach, Celtic

Group D: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, PSV, Rostov

Group E: CSKA Moscow, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Monaco

Group F: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting CP, Legia Warsaw

Group G: Leicester City, Porto, Club Brugge, FC Copenhagen

Group H: Juventus, Sevilla, Lyon, Dinamo Zagreb

The first matchday is the 13/14 September with the final games in the four-team groups taking place on 6/7 December.