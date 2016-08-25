Trending

Champions League draw in full

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will return to Barcelona following Thursday's Champions League group stage draw.

The draw for the Champions League group stage is as follows:

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Basel, Ludogorets

Group B: Benfica, Napoli, Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas

Group C: Barcelona, Manchester City, Borussia Monchengladbach, Celtic

Group D: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, PSV, Rostov

Group E: CSKA Moscow, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Monaco

Group F: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting CP, Legia Warsaw

Group G: Leicester City, Porto, Club Brugge, FC Copenhagen

Group H: Juventus, Sevilla, Lyon, Dinamo Zagreb

The first matchday is the 13/14 September with the final games in the four-team groups taking place on 6/7 December.