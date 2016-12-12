Champions League last-16 draw in full

The Champions League last-16 draw was made in Nyon on Monday.

Eight ties were drawn by Ruud Gullit, with first leg ties to be played on February 14-15 and 21-22, second legs on March 7-8 and 14-15.

Here are the ties that were picked out of the hat:

The last-16 draw in full:

Manchester City v Monaco

Real Madrid v Napoli

Benfica v Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

Porto v Juventus

Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona

Sevilla v Leicester City