Champions League last-16 draw in full
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League has taken place, with Paris Saint-Germain to play Barcelona.
The Champions League last-16 draw was made in Nyon on Monday.
Eight ties were drawn by Ruud Gullit, with first leg ties to be played on February 14-15 and 21-22, second legs on March 7-8 and 14-15.
Here are the ties that were picked out of the hat:
The last-16 draw in full:
Manchester City v Monaco
Real Madrid v Napoli
Benfica v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v Arsenal
Porto v Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona
Sevilla v Leicester City
