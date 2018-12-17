Champions League last 16: Who could get who in Monday's draw?

Representatives of the remaining 16 teams in the Champions League will convene in Nyon for Monday's draw for the knockout stages.

Some of the continent's heavyweights had little difficulty booking their place, with Porto, Bayern Munich and Barcelona topping their respective groups unbeaten.

Juventus and holders Real Madrid also progressed as group winners, despite suffering shock defeats last week to Young Boys and CSKA Moscow, respectively.

Those who emerged as leaders in the round-robin phase will – theoretically at least – expect slightly kinder draws.

However, there are certainly a few jokers in the pack, with Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United all going through as runners-up.

For most, the knockout phase is when the Champions League really starts to build the intrigue, but there are rules in place preventing clubs from facing other sides from the same nation or group in the last 16.

So, who could each team end up playing? We take a look at the draw scenarios.

GROUP A

Borussia Dortmund : Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Tottenham

Atletico Madrid : Bayern, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto

GROUP B

Barcelona : Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Tottenham : Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP C

PSG : Atletico, Tottenham, Schalke, Ajax, Roma, Manchester United

Liverpool : Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP D

Porto : Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Ajax, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Schalke : Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP E

Bayern : Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Ajax : Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP F

Manchester City : Atletico, Schalke, Ajax, Roma

Lyon : Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP G

Real Madrid : Spurs, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Manchester United

Roma : Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Manchester City

GROUP H

Juventus : Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon

Manchester United : Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid

When will the Champions League last-16 matches be played?

One half of the draw will play the first leg matches on 12 or 13 February, with the other four games contested a week later.

The return matches take place three weeks later, with the round completed on March 13.