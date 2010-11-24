Champions League - LIVE! November 24 2010
By Gregg Davies
Reporting live for you:
Host Gregg Davies (FFT.com News Editor)
17:30 (GMT) kick-off
Rubin Kazan v FC Copenhagen Mark Gilbey (Never Mind The Bolsheviks writer)
19:45 (GMT) kick-offs
Hapoel Tel-Aviv v Benfica Sergio Santos (The Portugeezer writer)
Inter Milan v FC Twente James Horncastle (The French Connection writer)
Rangers v Manchester United Craig Anderson (Fitba Focus writer)
Panathinaikos v Barcelona Tim Stannard (La Liga Loca writer)
Schalke v Lyon Mark Booth (FFT.com writer)
Tottenham Hotspur v Werder Bremen James Martini (FFT.com writer)
Valencia v Bursaspor Sefa Atay (Turkish Delights writer)
