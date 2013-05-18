Clichy signs four-year deal with Man City
By app
France left-back Gael Clichy has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the English Premier League team until 2017.
"I'm really happy to have agreed a new deal and I'm already looking forward to next season," Clichy told the club's website on Saturday.
"Things didn't go the way we wanted this year but we'll come back stronger next season and learn from this experience," he said of City's second-place finish.
The 2012 champions end their campaign with a home fixture against Norwich City on Sunday.
