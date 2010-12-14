Crespo strikes twice as Parma progress

After a goalless 90 minutes and first half of extra-time, the game burst into life when Mario Santana struck for visitors Fiorentina after Gaetano D'Agostino's shot had come back off the post.

Veteran Crespo equalised immediately when his shot went through the hands of goalkeeper Vlada Avramov and two minutes later the resurgent Argentine grabbed the winner.

Parma will play the winners of Palermo v Chievo in the quarter-finals with the other last-16 ties taking place in January when last season's Serie A top seven join the competition.