CSKA Moscow keeper banned for doping

"UEFA's control and disciplinary body imposed a suspension on Artur Nigmatullin from February 22 to December 31," it said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The Russian under-19 international failed a test for the banned diuretic furosemide during CSKA's training camp in Spain in January.

In December, UEFA banned CSKA defenders Sergei Ignashevich and Alexei Berezutsky for one match for breaking doping regulations at a Champions League game against Manchester United the previous month.

CSKA said the players were the victims of a procedural error by medical staff. The Russian club were also fined 25,000 euros ($36,000) for violating UEFA's disciplinary code.