Tuesday's big transfer rumours: Premier League trio chasing Rennes' teen sensation

Paris Saint-Germain are after Real Madrid duo Raphael Varane and Vinicius Jr in a swap for Neymar. Telefoot report that La Liga rivals Real and Barcelona are battling to sign the Brazil forward. But it's claimed the Bernabeu club are not willing to lose either Varane or Vinicius, increasing Barcelona’s chances of securing the 27-year-old.

Teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly being courted by Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City. The Premier League clubs all had scouts at Roazhon Park on Sunday night when the 16-year-old helped Rennes to a 2-1 victory over Ligue 1 champions PSG, according to the Daily Mail. However, Real and Barcelona have also been linked with the Angolan midfielder, who has been compared to France’s Paul Pogba.

Marcos Rojo was blocked from leaving Manchester United for Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was blocked from moving to Everton because the Toffees are an outside bet to finish above the Red Devils in the Premier League, according to the Daily Express. The Argentina international is upset at United blocking his talks with Everton, The Times reports.

Bayern Munich are very interested in signing striker Timo Werner, but RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has said he is determined to keep his man. “Of course we want to keep him, he is an important, good player and in my head he is my player,” the coach said in comments carried by Goal.com. The 23-year-old had been rumoured as a Liverpool target prior to the close of the English transfer window.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo’s contract will reportedly not be renewed at season’s end (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will quit Manchester City at the end of the season on a free transfer, The Sun reports. The 36-year-old’s contract ends next summer, and despite missing the last campaign with a ruptured Achilles, he had impressed in pre-season. However, Ederson is first choice and Bravo will likely only feature in EFL and FA Cup games.

Jordon Ibe: Celtic are close to finalising a deal for the 23-year-old Bournemouth winger’s services, according to the Daily Express.

Shkodran Mustafi: Roma will be the new home of the 27-year-old Arsenal and Germany international, Forza Roma says.

