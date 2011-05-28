Embattled Blatter to miss Champions League Final

Blatter's spokesman said he had too many other things on his plate and had decided to skip Saturday's match at Wembley where Manchester United face Barcelona.

"He has other things on his mind and hasn't got the time," Brian Alexander said.

Blatter will face the hearing along with Mohamed Bin Hammam, his challenger for the FIFA presidency, following a report on a meeting of Caribbean officials connected to the campaign earlier this month.

The report, prepared by FIFA Executive Committee member and CONCACAF secretary general Chuck Blazer, mentioned possble violation of the FIFA's ethics code by officials including "allegations of bribery."

Blatter, standing for a fourth term, has not commented on the procedings but has said that "the facts will speak for themselves." Bin Hammam has denied any wrongdoing.

CONCACAF president Jack Warner will also appear before the committee on Sunday along with two Caribbean officials.