Europe's elite await Champions League draw

The trio are joined in the draw scheduled for 11:00 GMT by Barcelona, favourites to claim a second European crown in three seasons, La Liga rivals Real Madrid, champions Inter Milan, Schalke 04 of Germany and Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk.

Barca ensured there would not be a quartet of Premier League teams in the last eight be beating Arsenal in the last 16.

Pep Guardiola's men are the team to fear though many believe this could be record nine-times winners Real Madrid's year after they finally broke a six-year jinx to reach this stage.

With coach Jose Mourinho appearing to have the magic touch in the competition after previous triumphs with Porto and Inter, no side will relish locking horns with the Portuguese coach.

The draw is open so teams from the same country can play one another leaving the possibility of a Barca-Real clash or Manchester United facing Chelsea in a repeat of the 2008 final.