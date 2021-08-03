Everton transfer news: Toffees one of three Premier League clubs chasing Marco Asensio

Everton are one of three Premier League clubs competing to sign Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

According to Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to sell the winger and prioritise younger players like Takefusa Kubo and Rodrygo instead.

Asensio, who joined from Mallorca in December 2014, has made nearly 200 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions but he has never managed to establish himself as a regular starter.

The club are now looking to raise money to fund new signings and, with two years left on his contract, Asensio is one of the players they’re willing to cash in on.

His value has dropped due to injuries and indifferent form but Real are still looking for a fee in the region of £30million.

Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United are all reported to have made bids for the Spanish international, who is currently representing his country in the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this summer, he missed out on a place in Luis Enrique’s squad for the Euros, with Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore chosen ahead of him.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with moves for Asensio as his time at the Bernabeu nears the end.

New Everton manager Rafael Benitez sees the 25-year-old as a valuable addition to his squad but is looking to sell James Rodriguez first.

Although Leicester and Leeds both believe that Asensio would strengthen their attacking options out wide, they don’t necessarily view him as a main target.

The highlight of Asensio’s Real career came in May 2017, when he scored against Juventus in the Champions League final.

It was one of several trophies he won under Zinedine Zidane, including two La Liga titles.