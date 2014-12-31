FA Cup Preview: Blyth up for the fight again

Northern Premier League side Blyth knocked out League Two Hartlepool United in the second round to produce one of the shocks of this year's tournament to date.

However, Championship side Birmingham will pose a much sterner test at Croft Park in the third round, with the two-time FA Cup runners up having enjoyed improved results since Gary Rowett returned to St Andrew's as manager in October.

However, Blyth midfielder Daniel Hawkins warned his team-mates will not bow out without a fight.

"We have to go into the match believing we can win. It is our home ground and we don't let anyone turn up and just walk over us," he told the club's official website.

"We all will be fighting through the whole game and each and every one of us will give our best."

Conference South outfit Dover Athletic also benefited from a plum third-round draw and will play Premier League side Crystal Palace – who could be led by Alan Pardew at The Crabble Athletic Ground.

Conference sides Gateshead and Wrexham also face Premier League opposition - travelling to West Brom and Stoke City respectively - while league rivals Southport make the trip to face Steve McClaren's high-flying Derby County.

The Premier League's top two both have home advantage, with champions Manchester City facing Sheffield Wednesday for the second time this season and leaders Chelsea welcoming Watford to Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United versus Leicester City is one of a number of all-Premier League ties along with FA Cup holders Arsenal's repeat of last season's final against Hull City, Tottenham's trip to Burnley and Everton against West Ham on Monday.

AFC Wimbledon's visit of Liverpool will evoke memories of the 1988 Cup final, won by Bobby Gould's 'Crazy Gang', while there is a re-run of the 1973 final at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland take on Leeds United.

League One's bottom side Yeovil Town face 11-time FA Cup winners Manchester United for what will be Louis van Gaal's first taste of the competition with away trips for Ipswich Town and Blackpool to Southampton and Aston Villa respectively.

Cardiff City get the weekend's action underway against Colchester United on Friday with fellow Championship sides Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic also meeting along with Charlton Athletic versus Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United against AFC Bournemouth and Reading's trip to Huddersfield Town.

Elsewhere, Swansea City and QPR travel to Tranmere Rovers and Sheffield United respectively while Barnsley host Middlesbrough, Fulham entertain Wolves and struggling Nottingham Forest welcome Rochdale.

Millwall and Brentford welcome Bradford City and Brighton and Hove Albion with Preston North End facing Norwich City.

Cambridge United and Doncaster Rovers face Luton Town and Bristol City respectively as Chesterfield and MK Dons replay their second-round clash after the Derbyshire side were found to have fielded an ineligible player in their original tie - Scunthorpe United await the winner.