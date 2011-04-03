Hutton likely to miss rest of season

Spurs, who face Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final in Spain on Tuesday, were already depleted at the back with Ledley King, Jonathan Woodgate and Younes Kaboul injured and William Gallas doubtful for the game.

"Alan Hutton is to undergo knee surgery after scans confirmed the defender had torn his lateral meniscus," the club said on its website.

"The Scotland international injured his knee in training on Thursday and the operation is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season."

The Champions League debutants have been boosted by suggestions from manager Harry Redknapp that winger Gareth Bale could recover from a hamstring problem in time for the trip to Madrid.

Bale, like Hutton, missed Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wigan Athletic in the Premier League.

"Gareth is OK, not too bad, he's got a chance," Redknapp said on Saturday. "He should be fit."

The Welshman's return would be a major plus for Spurs as he has enjoyed a fantastic season that has included a hat-trick against Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League.