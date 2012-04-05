Keeper Wiese to leave Werder Bremen at end of season

Wiese, who is second choice Germany keeper and is expected to be in the Euro 2012 squad, will be replaced by a new signing, Bremen General Manager Klaus Allofs said.

"Tim (Wiese) took this decision, Bremen had not yet decided," Allofs said of the 30-year-old, whose contract runs out at season end.

"We had a great time for seven years and he did his job very well but it is part of football that at some point we go our separate way.

"We will of course sign another goalkeeper and we have already thought about it. It will be a keeper who is regarded as good and who can boost the competition (for this spot)."