Liberia striker Doeplah found dead

Officials, who did not wish to be identified, said Doeplah had been found in his room on Tuesday after failing to attend breakfast. Officials broke down his room door to again access.

No cause of death has yet been established, sources said.

The 20-year-old, who played in the Israeli second division for Hapoel Kfar Saba, made his debut for Liberia in an African Nations Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe last September.

He was dropped from the senior side to play for Liberia's under-23 team on Saturday, when they meet the Ivory Coast in a London 2012 qualifier in Accra, Ghana.