Liverpool given 16,613 ticket allocation for Champions League final

Liverpool have received an allocation of 16,613 tickets for the Champions League final.

The showpiece match will be played at Atletico Madrid’s 67,830-capacity Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday, June 1.

Liverpool announced the top-priced tickets will cost £513 while around 3200 category four tickets will be available for £60.

The Reds reached their second consecutive final after their amazing 4-0 win over Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday night, overturning a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.