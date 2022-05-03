Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo STAYING, with Ralf Rangnick confirming "two or three new strikers", too

Manchester United may be keeping ahold of Cristiano Ronaldo after all, despite heavy speculation that the Portuguese would leave this summer.

That's according to multiple reports that now suggest that United would hold CR7 to the two-year contract that he signed last summer rather than letting him depart halfway through, as Erik ten Hag doesn't want to lose a striker who has carried the Red Devils so often this season.

While interim manager Ralf Rangnick didn't confirm whether or not the 37-year-old would remain in the Premier League next season, however, he did say that the club will be in the market for "two or three" new forwards.

"This is a question you need to ask Erik ten Hag," Rangnick told Sky Sports when asked about Ronaldo’s future.

"He’s showed that he can still be a vital part of this team, but it’s obvious the team needs some more strikers. There should be two or three new strikers next season, it’s pretty obvious.

"If you think of Manchester City and Liverpool, they brought in [players] every transfer window.

"They strengthened the team, they brought in players not that popular at the time when they signed and developed into the two best teams in the world. I wouldn’t be surprised if they play in the Champions League final in a few weeks."

United have been linked with the likes of Sebastien Haller and Darwin Nunez in recent weeks.

