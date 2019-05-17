Friday's big transfer rumours: Manchester United tipped off by Serie A star's agent
Paulo Dybala could be on the move this summer – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be the man to take advantage
What the papers say
Real Madrid are going to test Liverpool this summer with a huge bid for Mohamed Salah, the Metro reports. The Reds forward is reportedly on Zinedine Zidane’s shopping list following his 22-goal Premier League campaign. No figure has emerged yet, but the 26-year-old Egyptian, whose Anfield contract runs until 2023, will have a value well in excess of £100 million.
Paulo Dybala wants to leave Serie A giants Juventus and his agent has tipped off Manchester United, the Daily Mirror reports. Having spent the season in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow, the Argentine is said to want a move. Speculation has been growing over Romelu Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and a sale could raise the cash needed to bring in Dybala.
United could also get a £15 million payday without lifting a finger should Crystal Palace sell Wilfried Zaha, the Daily Mail reports. The sell-on clause is said to be contained in the contract signed when the Ivorian return to Selhurst Park from Old Trafford in 2015 for a fee of £6 million. The 26-year-old has reportedly asked to be sold on this summer, in the hope that he will play Champions League football next season.
West Ham are considering giving Andy Carroll a new contract, TheSun reports. The injury-blighted striker, 30, is due to become a free agent this summer, although the Hammers are said to be sympathetic to his setbacks. The paper says Carroll’s wages of around £100,000-a-week have cost the club around £31 million since he joined them for £15 million from Liverpool in 2013.
Social media round-up
Antoine Griezmann linked with Manchester City move #mcfchttps://t.co/iAEOUiA9b4— Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) May 16, 2019
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso wanted by Atletico with Lucas Hernandez and Felipe Luis set to leave https://t.co/sg6zK1AEbM— The Sun – Chelsea (@SunChelsea) May 16, 2019
Players to watch
Thomas Partey: Atletico Madrid’s Ghana midfielder, 25, has been linked with Manchester United by the MEN.
Luka Jovic: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Serbia striker, 21, is expected to move to Real Madrid for £52.4million, Sky Sports reports.
Then read...
ANALYSIS Why signing Antoine Griezmann is a major gamble for Barcelona
QUIZ! Can you name the 30 most recent clubs to win the FA Cup?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.