Rost set to sign for New York Red Bulls
By app
BERLIN - Former Hamburg SV goalkeeper Frank Rost is set to join New York Red Bulls after spending 18 years in the Bundesliga, Bild newspaper reported.
The 38-year-old, who also played for Werder Bremen and Schalke 04, saw his contract with Hamburg run out at the end of the season and is set to join the American team later this week.
"We are excited that Frank has decided to join us midway through the season," team sports director Erik Soler was quoted as saying.
