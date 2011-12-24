Schalke seal loan deal for striker Obasi

The 25-year-old Nigerian has played 65 league matches for Hoffenheim, scoring 13 goals.

"He's a quick offensive talent," said Schalke's general manager, Horst Heldt, adding that Obasi will be eligible for the club's Europa League ties in 2012.

Schalke, in third place at the Bundesliga's mid-season break behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, said they have an option to sign Obasi permanently from July next year.