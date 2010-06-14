Security firm axed for match after strike threat

A statement by the local organising committee said police would handle stadium security until further notice at both Cape Town and Durban stadiums, where stewards work for the same company, called Stallion Security Consortium.

The firm also handles security inside the stadiums at several other World Cup venues which so far were not affected, officials said.

Riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets in Durban early on Monday to disperse stewards demonstrating over the wage dispute, following Germany's emphatic victory over Australia in the coastal city.

"Although we have respect for workers' rights, we find it unacceptable for them to disrupt match day proceedings and will not hesitate to take action in such instances," said chief local organiser Danny Jordaan in a statement.

