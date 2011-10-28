Shakhtar's Chygrynskiy to miss Zenit clash

It means the 24-year-old will miss Shakhtar's Champions League match at Zenit St Petersburg next Tuesday. Shakhtar are bottom of Group G with two points from three games.

The Influential Ukrainian international will also miss the friendly against Germany on November 11 - the first game at Kiev's Olympiyskiy Stadium after the venue's reconstruction for Euro 2012.

"Dmytro tore the rear side of his thigh. The medical has shown he will need three to four weeks to recover from the injury," said a press officer.