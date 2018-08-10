Sociedad complete loan swoop for Madrid defender Theo
After one season in the Real Madrid first team Theo Hernandez has been sent on loan to LaLiga rivals Real Sociedad for the 2018-19 campaign.
Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez will continue his development at Real Sociedad after agreeing a season-long loan at Anoeta.
Theo swapped one side of the Spanish capital for the other in 2017 when he left Atletico Madrid for Los Blancos for a reported €30million.
The 20-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Champions League winners but dislodging Marcelo at left-back proved a tough challenge.
He will have to wait for another chance at the Santiago Bernabeu after agreeing a switch to LaLiga rivals Sociedad.
