Webb to referee Champions League final

Webb, 38, will head an all-English team officiating at the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, with Michael Mullarkey and Darren Cann acting as his linesmen, and Martin Atkinson, who like Webb is a Premier League referee, as the fourth official.

Webb has officiated at 47 UEFA matches in his refereeing career, and is England's only referee at next month's World Cup finals in South Africa.

INTERVIEW:Howard Webb on the World Cup

