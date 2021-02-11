Wolves v Southampton live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Wolves v Southampton live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 11 February, 5.30pm GMT

Wolves and Southampton will battle it out for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

Both teams will be happy to put their Premier League struggles to one side this week. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side may have avoided defeat in their last two outings, beating Arsenal 2-1 and holding Leicester to a 0-0 draw.

However, that win against Arsenal is the only one Wolves have managed in their last 10 top-flight outings. Perhaps Nuno will make the FA Cup his priority, with a top-four push now out of the question.

Southampton are also in a sticky spell, having followed last week’s historic 9-0 thrashing by Manchester United with a 3-2 defeat by Newcastle. Ralph Hasenhuttl was widely praised in the first half of the season, but he now needs to dig deep and arrest Southampton’s slide. Progression to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup would serve as a welcome distraction from the club’s difficulties in the top flight.

Wolves will have to make do without Daniel Podence, who will not be back for at least another month due to an abductor injury. Rayan Ait Nouri, Fernando Marcal and Willy Boly are also missing, while Wolves are sensibly taking their time with Raul Jimenez, who fractured his skull against Arsenal earlier this season. Morgan Gibbs-White will hope to be given a chance to impress from the start of this match.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Theo Walcott, who has a hamstring strain. Stuart Armstrong could return, though, and Kyle Walker-Peters is available again following a thigh injury.

Ibrahima Diallo has a muscular injury and will play no part in this game, while Will Smallbone is out for the rest of the season. Saints will also be without Michael Obafemi, who is recovering from surgery, and the suspended Alex Jankewitz.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

