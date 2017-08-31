Zeegelaar signs four-year deal at Watford
Marvin Zeegelaar has been brought in as left-back cover for Watford, signing a four-year deal.
Watford have completed the signing of defender Marvin Zeegelaar from Sporting CP.
Zeegelaar moves to Vicarage Road on a four-year deal after making 37 appearances for Sporting, who he joined in 2016 after a spell with Primeira Liga rivals Rio Ave.
The 22-year-old left-back will wear the number 22 shirt for Watford.
| A message from Marvin to you, fans! August 31, 2017
