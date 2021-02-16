Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Want to find every single Champions League live stream? You're in the right place.

The television rights are owned by BT Sport this season, with every fixture broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

Here, FFT explains what the next Champions League games are, and how you can watch every game from anywhere in the world.

What are the next Champions League games on TV?

Tuesday, February 16 - Champions League Round of 16, 1st leg

8pm GMT: Barcelona vs PSG

Available to watch on BT Sport 3

8pm GMT: RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Available to watch on BT Sport 2

Wednesday, February 17

8pm GMT: Porto vs Juventus

Available to watch on BT Sport 2

8pm GMT: Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Available to watch on BT Sport 3

If you’re out of the country for a round of Champions League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to watch without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

BT Sport is the main player this season.

CBS are the Champions League rights holders – subscription plans start from as little as $5.99 a month.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Champions League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Champions League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

SKY Sport are the Champions League providers in New Zealand.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

