Every Premier League player out of contract next summer

The transfer window may only just have closed but for some clubs, but the fight to sign stars for next season will soon begin.

Out-of-favour fringe footballers, loanees and key figures who have cooled contract talks make up the list of players who will no longer be contracted to their current club come the summer of 2021. Here's every one of those players in currently in the top flight.

Arsenal

Arsenal currently have six players set to leave the club in the summer of 2021. This includes highest-paid earner Mesut Ozil, who is out of favour in Mikel Arteta's side, along with high earners Sokratis, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are among the players with two years left on their deals.

Dani Ceballos (on loan from Real Madrid)

David Luiz

Matt Macey

Shkodran Mustafi

Mesut Ozil

Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Aston Villa

Just the three Aston Villa players whose contract runs out at the end of the season, with Ahmed Elmohamady being the highest-profile.

Of Villa's whole squad, only Kortney Hause is set to leave in 2022 as it stands - perhaps thanks to the influx of players that the club have purchased in the past two seasons.

Ahmed Elmohamady

Henri Lansbury

Neil Taylor

Ross Barkley (on loan from Chelsea)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion have just the three players - all on the fringes of the squad - who can leave for free from next summer.

The Seagulls have some work to do with the contracts department, should they want to keep a number of their key players beyond the summer of 2022, however. Pascal Gross, Mat Ryan, Solly March and Bernardo all have deals that expired the summer after next.

Jose Izquierdo

Jason Steele

Christian Walton

Burnley

(Image credit: PA)

After Burnley's high-profile summer in which a number of players were out of contract, leaving Sean Dyche short of numbers in his squad, the Clarets have another 10 players who are yet to agree terms beyond the end of this season.

Ashley Barnes, Dale Stephens, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski all have deals that end in the summer of 2022, with Nick Pope and Dwight McNeil staying till 2023.

Phil Bardsley

Robbie Brady

Jack Cork

Johan Gudmundsson

Kevin Long

Matt Lowton

Erik Pieters

Jay Rodriguez

Charlie Taylor

Matej Vydra

Chelsea

Just the four players for Chelsea who are on the final year of their contract, including new signing Thiago Silva, who only signed a 12-month deal.

The Blues will offload Danny Drinkwater in 2022 at the latest, thanks to the deal he signed in 2017, while defenders Emerson, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are all on the penultimate years of their contracts.

Willy Caballero

Olivier Giroud

Victor Moses

Thiago Silva

Crystal Palace

(Image credit: PA)

Crystal Palace have a lot of key players on the final year of their deal, including three goalkeepers, centre-backs Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho, and winger Andros Townsend.

With a number of these players over 30, some will inevitably leave in the summer of 2021. Talisman Wilfried Zaha is contracted until 2023.

Christian Benteke

Gary Cahill

Vicente Guaita

Stephen Henderson

Wayne Hennessey

Martin Kelly

James McArthur

Max Meyer

Tyrick Mitchell

Mamadou Sakho

Jeff Schlupp

Andros Townsend

Patrick van Aanholt

Joel Ward

Connor Wickham

Everton

Everton have just two fringe players set to leave next summer as it currently stands. Between them, Muhamed Besic and Yannick Bolasie have been on loan three times each since arriving on Merseyside.

Captain Seamus Coleman is among the stars who can leave in 2022, according to their current deal. James Rodriguez is another of these players - as he only signed a two-year deal upon joining this summer - while Fabian Delph, Bernard, Jonjo Kenny and club record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson are also on their penultimate year at Everton.

Muhamid Besic

Yannick Bolasie

Robin Olsen (on loan from Roma)

Fulham

Aside from the three players they currently have on loan, Fulham's only first-team regular who can currently leave in the summer for nothing is Tim Ream.

Denis Odoi, Jean Seri and Michael Hector all have deals that end in 2022.

(Image credit: PA)

Ola Aina

Joachim Anderson (on loan from Olympique Lyonnais)

Alphonse Areola (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain)

Fabri

Ademola Lookman (on loan from RB Leipzig)

Kevin McDonald

Tim Ream

Leeds United

Premier League returnees Leeds United have just two players who are contracted until next summer.

35-year-old Pablo Hernandez is contracted until 2022 - as is Patrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts

Ezgyan Alioski

Barry Douglas

Leicester City

(Image credit: PA Images)

Leicester City are set to lose three defenders over 30 for free next summer, with stalwart Jonny Evans joining title-winners Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs on the last year of their contract. Demarai Gray, who signed a long-term deal amid interest from other clubs when Claude Puel was manager, may also walk for free.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Mark Albrighton are among the stars on the penultimate year of their current terms. Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy - both 33 - have deals that expire in 2023.

Jonny Evans

Christian Fuchs

Demarai Gray

Eldin Jakupovic

Wes Morgan

Islam Slimani

Cengiz Under (on loan from AS Roma)



Liverpool

While Georginio Wijnaldum was rumoured to be leaving Liverpool for Barcelona in the summer, the 29-year-old Netherlands international has still not signed another contract to keep him at Anfield beyond next summer.

Of Liverpool's first-team regulars, only James Milner is set to leave in 2022 - he'll be 36, by this point.

Adrian

Gini Wijnaldum

Manchester City

(Image credit: PA)

Two of Manchester City's spine - Sergio Aguero, 32, and Fernandinho, 35 - are on the final years of their current contracts. John Stones is the only City regular whose deal ends the following summer.

Manager Pep Guardiola is also on the final season of his current contract.

Sergio Aguero

Fernandinho

Eric Garcia

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Manchester United

Club record signing Paul Pogba recently triggered a one-year extension on his Manchester United contract, keeping him at the club until 2022.

Only Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe can leave in 2021 for free, as it stands.

Edinson Cavani

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Lee Grant

Odion Ighalo (on loan from Shanghai Shenhua)

Jesse Lingard

Juan Mata

Paul Pogba

Sergio Romero

Marcus Rojo

Newcastle United

(Image credit: PA)

Newcastle United have a host of players in the final year of their contract, including veteran target man Andy Carroll, forgotten man Henri Saivet and perhaps most concerningly, defensive rock Fabian Schar.

2022 marks the end of the Longstaff brothers' contracts.

Rolando Aarons

Christian Atsu

Andy Carroll

Ciaran Clark

Josh Murphy

Federico Fernandez

Henri Saivet

Fabian Schar

DeAndre Yedlin

Sheffield United

38-year-old Phil Jagielka is one of Sheffield United's bigger names in the final year of his current contract. Undoubtedly the biggest Blades star who can currently leave for free next summer though is John Lundstrum.

Captain Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Lys Mousset and George Baldock all have contracts that are up in 2022.

Kean Bryan

Phil Jagielka

John Lundstram

Simon Moore

Jack Rodwell

Southampton

(Image credit: PA)

Ryan Bertrand and Oriel Romeu - both signed from Chelsea - are Southampton's most regular starters of their list of players who can leave in 2021 for free.

England international Danny Ings is on the penultimate year of his contract, which ends just after he turns 30.

Ryan Bertrand

Jake Hesketh

Harry Lewis

Sam McQueen

Oriel Romeu

Tottenham Hotspur

After Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen all reached the final year of their respective deals for Tottenham Hotspur last season, Spurs have no such worries this campaign, with the frozen-out Danny Rose their only major star set to leave the club for free next summer.

The club have no worries about big stars running down contracts soon. Son Heung-min is contracted until 2023, with Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Davinson Sanchez all staying until 2024 on their current deals.

Gareth Bale (on loan from Real Madrid)

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Gedson Fernandes (on loan from Benfica)

Danny Rose

Carlos Vinicius (on loan from Benfica)

West Bromwich Albion

(Image credit: PA)

West Bromwich Albion have 11 players on the last season on their current deals. These include strikers Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin along with two left-backs in Conor Townsend and Kieran Gibbs.

Club captain Jake Livermore is among eight stars whose deals expire in 2022.

Charlie Austin

Kyle Bartley

Jonathan Bond

Kyle Edwards

Kieran Gibbs

Kamil Grosicki

Branislav Ivanovic

Filipe Krovinovic

Lee Peltier

Hal Robson-Kanu

Conor Townsend

West Ham United

West Ham United trio Michail Antonio (30), Mark Noble (33) and Lukas Fabianski (35) are the highest-profile players at the London Stadium to be on the final years of their contracts.

In-demand defensive midfielder Declan Rice is contracted to West Ham until 2024 - good news for Hammers fans.

Michail Antonio

Fabian Balbuena

Lukas Fabianski

David Martin

Mark Noble

Robert Snodgrass

Wolverhampton Wanderers

(Image credit: PA)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' defensive pair Willy Boly and Romain Saiss are among the half-dozen players into the final years of their deals, with two other key members of the side, Joao Moutinho (34) and Rui Patricio (32), sitting on contracts that expire in 2022.

Adama Traore and Ruben Neves - two of the club's more valuable assets - are contracted until 2023.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (on loan from Angers)

Ryan Bennett

Willy Boly

John Ruddy

Romain Saiss

Vitinha (on loan from Porto)

