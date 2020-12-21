Quiz! Can you name the 100 most valuable players in the Premier League?

You have 15 minutes to guess 100 players.

It's been a year in which some players dropped in value, thanks to the economy - but not by much.

The question is, if your club happened to find hundreds of millions of pounds down the back of the sofa, who could they realistically purchase from the Premier League?

The answer is everyone, but we want you to tell us who the most valuable players are according to the gurus at Transfermarkt.

Remember, a player's value isn't just determined by how good he is - marketability, contract details and English premium are included too.

