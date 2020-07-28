Quiz! Can you name the 30 players with the highest market value increases this season?

6 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

The Premier League season is officially over after nearly a whole year of action - now starts the rebuilding process before next season.

While there isn't much money to be spent this year - thanks, imminent global recession - there are still bargains to be had. Just not for the breakout stars of the past 12 months.

No sir. There are players out there that would've cost pennies this time last year but thanks to stonking seasons from all of them, they've risen in value - at least according to Transfermarkt.com.

Today, we'd like you to name them - We're looking for the 30 players who have increased in value most since July 1 2019.

