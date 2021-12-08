Premier League fixtures: Which games with African players miss during AFCON?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out of the North London Derby and Chelsea will lose Edouard Mendy against Man City and Tottenham - here's the full list of players who will be at the Africa Cup of Nations during the domestic season
After a three-year hiatus, the Africa Cup of Nations is back - but this time, it's been moved back to its traditional winter slot.
The 2019 edition of AFCON saw Algeria triumph in Egypt during the summer. Since Cameroon are hosting this time, though, a hotter climate during the summer months means that the tournament will take place from January 9 to February 6.
Premier League stars competing won't be able to take part in the first two rounds of the FA Cup - and they'll also miss two matchdays' worth of fixtures, should their nation progress that far in the competition.
So that's (deep breath) Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Mali, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Comoros, Gabon, Gambia, Egypt, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Malawi, Ethiopia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone that will all be there. And so could many of the following players...
Arsenal
Players
Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)
Thomas Partey (Ghana)
Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast)
Fixtures
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, 15 January
Arsenal vs Burnley, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Aston Villa
Players
Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)
Ahmed Elmohamady (Egypt)
Trezeguet (Egypt)
Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe)
Fixtures
Manchester United vs Aston Villa (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Aston Villa vs Manchester United, 15 January
Everton vs Aston Villa, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Brentford
Players
Tariq Fosu (Ghana)
Julian Jeanvier (Guinea)
Fixtures
Port Vale vs Brentford (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Liverpool vs Brentford 15 January
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Brighton & Hove Albion
Players
Yves Bissouma (Mali)
Fixtures
West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion(FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace, 15 January
Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Burnley
Players
Maxwel Cornet
Fixtures
Burnley vs Huddersfield Town (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Burnley vs Leicester City, 15 January
Arsenal vs Burnley, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Chelsea
Players
Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)
Edouard Mendy (Senegal)
Fixtures
Chelsea vs Chesterfield (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Manchester City vs Chelsea, 15 January
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Crystal Palace
Players
Jordan Ayew (Ghana)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana)
Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)
Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)
Fixtures
Millwall vs Crystal Palace (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace, 15 January
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Everton
Players
Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Ivory Coast)
Fixtures
Hull City vs Everton (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Norwich City vs Everton, 15 January
Everton vs Aston Villa, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Leeds United
Leeds United do not have any players at the tournament.
Leicester City
Players
Daniel Amartey (Ghana)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)
Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)
Fixtures
Leicester City vs Watford (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Burnley vs Leicester City, 15 January
Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Liverpool
Players
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
Naby Keita (Guinea)
Sadio Mané (Senegal)
Fixtures
Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Liverpool vs Brentford, 15 January
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Manchester City
Players
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)
Fixtures
Swindon Town vs Manchester City (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Manchester City vs Chelsea, 15 January
Southampton vs Manchester City, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Manchester United
Players
Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast)
Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)
Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)
Fixtures
Manchester United vs Aston Villa (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Aston Villa vs Manchester United, 15 January
Manchester United vs West Ham United, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Newcastle United
Newcastle United have no players at the tournament.
Norwich City
Norwich City have no African players in their squad.
Southampton
Players
Mohammed Salisu (Ghana)
Moussa Djenepo (Mali)
Fixtures
Swansea City vs Southampton (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton, 15 January
Southampton vs Manchester City, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur have no players at the tournament.
Watford
Players
William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria)
Isaac Success (Nigeria)
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Nigeria)
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)
Fixtures
Leicester City vs Watford (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Newcastle United vs Watford, 15 January
Watford vs Norwich City, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
West Ham United
Players
Said Benrahma (Algeria)
Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)
Fixtures
West Ham United vs Leeds United (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
West Ham United vs Leeds United, 15 January
Manchester United vs West Ham United, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Players
Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)
Romain Saiss (Morocco)
Fixtures
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton, 15 January
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 22 January
TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January
