Quiz! Can you name the top 20 direct free-kick scorers in the Premier League since 2006/07?

10 minutes on the clock, 20 players to get.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the line-ups for Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham, 2008/09?

James Ward-Prowse has brought a new genre of footballer back into the mainstream.

For years now, goalkeepers have been getting far more capable at stopping free-kicks from going in. Thierry Henry once said that more often not, you just have to get the shot on target - now keepers are often equal to a free-kick and walls even put a body behind on the ground to stop a cheeky low drill.

In that respect, JWP is a throwback. A south-coast Beckham, capable of bending one from 25 yards top bins in an age in which it's seemingly ever-increasingly difficult to do so.

The Premier League website only lists official free-kick scorers - directly of course - since 2006/07. Sorry, Becks. Still, we thought we'd test your knowledge of who's looped one up and over a wall since then.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FM21 30 of the best players to sign with no transfer fee

RANKED! Every Premier League team's best possible front three

IN THE MAG Robert Lewandowski voted Player of the Year in FourFourTwo Awards