Watford v Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League game from anywhere in the world

Wolves will be looking to pick up their first point of the Premier League season when they face Watford on Saturday.

Bruno Lage's side have performed well in each of their matches to date, yet that has not prevented them beginning the campaign with three straight defeats. Wolves were the better team in a 1-0 loss to Leicester on the opening weekend, before similarly unfortunate reverses by the same scoreline against Tottenham and Manchester United.

It is remarkable that Wolves have not yet scored a goal when you look at their underlying numbers. According to FBref Lage's men have the fifth-best expected goals difference in the league - that is, xG minus xG conceded. Wolves have been profligate in front of goal, registering a cumulative 4.3 xG without making the net ripple. That, you feel, will have to change sooner or later.

Watford have had a mixed start to their return to the Premier League, with a win and two defeats to their name so far. Xisco Munoz has lost only one of his 15 games in charge of the Hornets at Vicarage Road, and Watford's home form looks likely to be the foundation upon which they build their fight for survival this season. A repeat of the opening-day victory over Aston Villa would be most welcome on Saturday.

Watford have Dan Gosling available for selection following a bout of illness, and Joao Pedro could be involved if he comes through a late fitness test. Kiko Femenia, Ben Foster and Francisco Sierralta are definitely out, while Troy Deeney's move to boyhood club Birmingham last week signals the end of an era at Vicarage Road. New signing Ozan Tufan is expected to be included in the matchday squad but might have to settle for a place on the bench.

Pedro Neto and Jonny Otto will both miss out for Wolves through injury, but Daniel Podence is fit again and Hwang Hee-chan could make his debut.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

