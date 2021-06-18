Chelsea transfer news: Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi verbally agrees to join the Blues

Chelsea are hopeful of completing a deal for wing-back Achraf Hakimi, who was excellent for Inter Milan on the way to winning a first Serie A title in 11 years.

According to Ekrem Konur, terms have already been agreed between player and club, but negotiations with Inter are ongoing.

The Italian champions, who need to sell players this summer to ease their financial issues, have asked for £43million and Marcos Alonso to part with Hakimi.

The Moroccan came through the ranks at Real Madrid, making 17 appearances in all competitions for the first team before being sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund for two years.

He thrived in the Bundesliga with his pace, technical ability and attacking outlook, helping a young team to finish second behind Bayern Munich in consecutive seasons.

Upon his return to Real, the club somewhat surprisingly agreed to sell Hakimi to Inter, where he signed a five-contract.

He made an immediate impression, providing energy and intent down the right flank for Antonio Conte’s side, who finished 12 points clear of AC Milan at the top of the table.

But, dismayed by the board’s transfer plans, Conte elected to leave the club by mutual consent at the end of the season.

Uncertainty has engulfed Inter, with several players likely to be sold this summer to lower their soaring wage bill.

Hakimi has been identified as a key target by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who is looking to reshape his squad over the coming weeks.

Tuchel did well to reinvigorate an underperforming team when he took over from Frank Lampard in January, taking them to the finals of both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Although they lost to Leicester City at Wembley, that defeat was overshadowed by a famous win over Manchester City thanks to a Kai Havertz goal.