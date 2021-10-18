Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream, Monday 18 October, 8pm BST

There will be two former Arsenal captains on the Emirates Stadium touchline on Monday, as Patrick Vieira takes his Crystal Palace side to north London.

Vieira had left Arsenal by the time the club moved to the Emirates in 2006, but it will still feel as if he is returning home. The Frenchman is guaranteed to receive a warm reception from the home fans, who will use this as an opportunity to celebrate Vieira’s considerable contributions to the most successful period in the club’s history. Once the whistle blows, though, it will be down to business for both the Arsenal fans and the Crystal Palace boss.

Mikel Arteta recently won the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for September, having guided his team to three consecutive wins. That run was ended by a 0-0 draw with Brighton before the international break.

Arsenal were disappointing at the Amex Stadium, spending much of the match on the back foot as Brighton dictated proceedings. Arteta will have been pleased by his team’s defensive solidity, but Arsenal will need to improve going forward if they are to secure a top-six finish this term.

Indeed, putting the ball in the back of the net has been a problem up to now. Arsenal have scored only five goals in their opening seven games. That is the joint-second worst tally in the division, with last-placed Norwich the only side to have found the back of the net less often. It is an issue of creation as well as conversion, with the Gunners still lacking guile and invention in the final third.

Palace will look to make life difficult for Arsenal on Monday by setting up in a well-organised defensive shape. Vieira encourages his players to push up the pitch and play on the front foot where possible, but we could see the counter-attacking side to Palace’s game come to the fore here. Wilfried Zaha will be key in that regard, while Michael Olise could get the nod ahead of Jordan Ayew on the right.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday 18 October, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. See below for international broadcast options.

