Quiz! Can you name every player with 5+ Premier League assists in 2019?
These 43 players were the best top-flight creators over the last 12 months
There’s six minutes to name as many as you can – and if we’re being realistic, you probably won’t get all of them. But send your score to @FourFourTwo on Twitter to see how you compare to everyone else!
Then come back on Friday lunchtime for the Premier League’s top scorers in 2019.
